I am Groot/Disney+.

Who voices Groot in I am Groot?

Vin Diesel stars as the voice of Baby Groot, and Bradley Cooper features as Rocket - Groot's friend and parent figure who is a genetically modified raccoon and bounty hunter.

How long are the I am Groot shorts?

I am Groot consists of five short films of around three minutes each, taking the approximate runtime of the mini series to 15 minutes - perfect if you're in need of a little pick-me-up.

Where can I watch I am Groot?

I am Groot is available to stream on Disney+ now which is great news for all you eager Guardians of the Galaxy fans out there. Disney+ will also be dropping some other highly anticipated family-friendly titles like the live action adaptation of Pinocchio and Cars on the Road on 8 September to celebrate Disney+ Day.

You can click here to find out more about this year’s Disney+ Day content and deals, or here to sign up for Disney+.