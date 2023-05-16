Getty

Speaking to The Sun, John said that Sybil will pass away in the reboot and John’s character Basil will then learn he has an illegitimate daughter, who runs her own hotel (and will be played by John’s real-life daughter Camilla).

“Sybil dies and Basil goes to see his daughter because it was all part of a naughty affair that he once had with a guest at the hotel,” John disclosed.

“My daughter will probably be a hotelier who’s running this small hotel.”

WATCH: John Cleese talks his ex-wives

“It’s going to be a sort of slightly posh boutique hotel in the Caribbean with a multicultural staff because that’s the world of hotels. And there’ll be no one in, except Basil,” he continued.

If you’re excited for the Fawlty Towers reboot like us, read on to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

What is the Fawlty Towers reboot release date?

No release date for the Fawlty Towers reboot has yet been announced. Filming is set to begin in 2024 though, so it’s likely the reboot will be released in late 2024 or early 2025.

Where to watch the Fawlty Towers reboot?

It’s not been announced where fans will be able to watch the Fawlty Towers reboot; although John Cleese has made it clear that, unlike the original series, it will not be on the BBC.

It’s rumoured that a massive bidding war between the major streaming platforms - like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ - will occur.

In the meantime, you can watch the original Fawlty Towers now with a BritBox subscription, currently offering two months for $2 until Sunday, May 21 when you sign up here.

Stream Fawlty Towers now on BritBox for just $2 for two months. Subscribe here.

