Adrian Bliss will be performing at Factory Theatre. Instagram

Sydney Comedy Festival

April 22 to May 19

The Sydney Comedy Festival is the city's biggest annual comedy event. Welcoming over 250 of Australia's best comedians, the festival spans across many Sydney stages such as the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala at the Sydney Opera House, Enmore Theatre, The Concourse Chatswood, Performing Arts Centre Sutherland and Riverside Theatres in Parramatta.

From satire, musical, magic, sketch, impro, absurdist, theatre and kids comedy, the Sydney Comedy Festival has something for all tastes.

Get your tickets here.

Pyrmont Festival. Supplied

Pyrmont Festival

May 18 and May 19

For the 12th year, Pyrmont Festival will be returning to Sydney, allowing two days to savour the best of New South Wales' food and wine scene. Located at Pirrama Park near Sydney Harbour, you can expect a wide range of brewers, distillers and winemakers, as well as gourmet food trucks and stands serving delectable food from various cuisines. The festival is open from 11 am to 5 pm and entry is free!

Find out more here.

Grease the Musical. Getty

Grease

March 24 to June 1

May is your last opportunity to see the number one party musical, Grease, in Australia. Showing at the Capitol Theatre, Grease The Musical stars Joseph Spanti as Danny, Annelise Hall as Sandy, Patti Newton as Miss Lynch, Jay Laga’aia as Vince Fontaine and Marcia Hines as Teen Angel. This is a performance you don't want to miss.

Tickets start at $69.90, get yours here.

What musicals are on in Sydney in May?

There are other must-see musicals happening across the city and surrounding suburbs in May:

Death of a Salesman from May 17. Get tickets here.

Parade from May 9 to May 25. Get tickets here.

& Juliet until June 16. Get tickets here.

Into the Shimmering World until May 19. Get tickets here.

The Rocky Horror Show until May 12. Get tickets here.

Robertson Potato Festival. Supplied

Robertson Potato Festival

May 4 and May 5

The Robertson Potato Festival is returning to the vibrant town of Robertson in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, for its third year. The festival provides an abundance of entertainment, food, fun, and competitions, as well as live music from internationally acclaimed band, Dragonm and other local musicians.

Tickets start at $10 for children between the ages of 12 and 16, and $25 for adults. Get your tickets here.

Sydney Writers Festival. Getty

Sydney Writers Festival

May 20 to May 26

The Sydney Writers Festival is an annual event welcoming writers to take over the city for almost a week. With 309 writers taking part in the event, you are sure to find something that will spark your interest. The festival holds various events, both free and ticketed, and allows you to listen to the writers share insight on their works.

Find out more here.

Jimmy Barnes' daughter Elly-May Barnes is one of the performing artists. Getty

Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival

May 29 to June 2

Kicking off towards the end of the month, the Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival provides five days of incredible music, beer, wine, food, and retail. The festival is located in Dunningham Park, Monro Park, and boasts over 100 artists across 11 stages. From Jazz, Blues, Funk Soul, Alt-Country, and Americana, you can watch one of the many free performances, or pay for one of the ticketed shows happening at venues in the area.

Find out more here.

Concerts