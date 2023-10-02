You’d be surprised at how many people walk into the vet hospital with a limping dog and tell me they don’t think they’re in pain.

Dogs (and cats) primarily communicate with us through their body language.

When they have a sore leg, they limp, and the better you are at listening to what their bodies are telling you, the better you’ll be at communicating with them (and training them!).

