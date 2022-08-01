One notification is sent everyday at a random time. BeReal

How does BeReal work?

The premise of BeReal is simple. Every day at a different time, every user is notified simultaneously to capture and share a photo within the 2-minute window.

With no filters or edit buttons, the app literally wants users to be real and unfiltered, to share with friends what they are doing in the moment no matter how boring or mundane.

When notified, users have two minutes to take a photo, which will be taken on both the front and rear camera of your phone.

Users can only post once a day, with the photo revealing how late the picture was posted if published outside of the two-minute window.

Once you have shared your photo, you are then able to see your friend's images and are encouraged to comment and reply with your own RealMojis.

RealMojis are exactly what it sounds like. Instead of emojis, users are encouraged to send pictures of themselves to mimic a range of emoticons such as a thumbs up, laughing or surprised face.

Whilst you can re-take your image before posting, the app discourages it and friends can see how many times you have retaken the photo.

Another way the app differentiates itself from other popular social media platforms is that no follower counter is displayed, no videos can be posted and there are no ads.

Is BeReal safe?

Many people have already argued that BeReal is safer than other social media platforms from a mental health perspective.

With no number counts or ability to share, users on the app can’t compare to other accounts.

In a statement to CNN, BeReal explained that they were aiming to create "an alternative to addictive social networks" by giving users the chance to show friends who they really are in an authentic way.

"BeReal won't make you famous; if you want to become an influencer, you can stay on TikTok and Instagram."

The app does give users the option to explore photos of the day outside of their friends.

Once a user has posted their photo, they have the opportunity to ‘explore’ what other people are doing in that exact moment as well, all around the world.

Users have the opportunity to turn on or off their location services and choose if they want their photo to upload onto the explore page for anyone on the app to view or decide if they want their pictures to only be seen by friends.

As the app was designed in France, The BeReal app privacy policy states that they are processing personal data in accordance with French law.

EU-based technology follows some of the world's strictest personal data rules, therefore the app is quite transparent about what information it collects, how it is used and how long they retain that information.