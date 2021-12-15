Still have last-minute shopping to get done? There's still time! Getty

New South Wales

Extended trade: Thursday 16 – Thursday 23 December

Thursday 16 December

Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Chatswood, Hurstville, Miranda, Parramatta, Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza will trade from 9:30am-10pm.

Westfield Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith, Warringah, Kotara and Tuggeral will trade from 9am-10pm.

Friday 17 December

Westfield Parramatta, Sydney, and Sydney Central Plaza will trade from 9.30am-9pm.

Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Chatswood, Hurstville, and Miranda will trade from 9:30am-7pm.

Westfield Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith, Warringah, Kotara and Tuggerah will trade from 9am-7pm.

Saturday 18 December

Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Chatswood, Hurstville, Miranda and Parramatta will trade from 8am-7pm.

Westfield Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith, Warringah, Kotara and Tuggerah will trade from 8am-6pm.

Westfield Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza will trade from 9:30am-7pm.

Sunday 19 December

Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Chatswood, Hurstville, Miranda and Parramatta will trade from 9am-7pm.

Westfield Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith, Warringah, Kotara and Tuggerah will trade from 9am-6pm.

Westfield Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza will trade from 9:30am-7pm.

Monday 20 December and Tuesday 21 December

Westfield Bondi Junction, Chatswood, Miranda and Parramatta will trade from 9:30am-9pm.

Westfield Kotara, Tuggerah, Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith and Warringah will trade from 8am-7pm.

Westfield Burwood, Hurstville, Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza will trade from 9:30am-7pm.

Wednesday 22 December

Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Chatswood, Hurstville, Miranda, Parramatta, Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza will trade from 9:30am-10pm.

Westfield Kotara, Tuggerah, Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith and Warringah will trade from 8am-7pm.

Thursday 23 December

Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Chatswood, Hurstville, Miranda, Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza will trade from 9:30am-10pm.

Westfield Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, and Penrith will trade from 9am-10pm.

Westfield Parramatta will trade from 9am-2am.

Westfield Kotara, Tuggerah and Warringah will trade from 8am-10pm.

Christmas Eve: Friday 24 December

Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Chatswood, Hurstville, Miranda, Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza will trade from 9:30am-6pm.

Westfield Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith, Warringah, Kotara and Tuggerah will trade from 8am-5:30pm.

Westfield Parramatta will trade from 7am-6pm.

The busiest time of the year is upon us. Getty

Victoria

Extended trade: Thursday 16 – Thursday 23 December

Thursday 16 December and Friday 17 December

Westfield Geelong, Airport West, Plenty Valley, and Knox will trade from 8am-9pm.

Westfield Doncaster, Fountain Gate and Southland will trade from 8am-10pm.

Saturday 18 December and Sunday 19 December

Westfield Geelong, Airport West, and Plenty Valley will trade from 8am-6pm.

Westfield Knox will trade from 8am-9pm.

Westfield Doncaster, Fountain Gate and Southland will trade from 8am-10pm.

Monday 20, Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 December

Westfield Geelong, Airport West, Plenty Valley and Knox will trade from 8am-9pm.

Westfield Doncaster, Fountain Gate and Southland will trade from 8am-10pm.

Thursday 23 December

Westfield Geelong, Airport West, Plenty Valley and Knox will trade from 8am-9pm.

Westfield Doncaster, Fountain Gate and Southland will trade from 8am-Midnight.

Midnight trading and late-night trading

Thursday 23 December – Westfield Doncaster, Fountain Gate and Southland will trade from 8am-Midnight.

Christmas Eve: Friday 24 December

All centres will trade from 8am-6pm.

Find out when your local centre will be open during the festive period. Getty

Queensland

Extended trade: Thursday 16 – Thursday 23 December

Thursday 16 December and Friday 17 December

All Westfield Living Centres will trade from 9am-9pm.

Saturday 18 December

Westfield North Lakes, Garden City, Carindale and Chermside will trade from 8am-9pm.

Westfield Coomera and Helensvale will trade from 8am–6pm.

Sunday 19 December

All Westfield Living Centres will trade from 9am–6pm.

Monday 20, Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 December

Westfield North Lakes, Garden City, Carindale and Chermside will trade from 8am–Midnight.

Westfield Coomera and Helensvale will trade from 8am–9pm.

Thursday 23 December

Westfield North Lakes, Garden City and Carindale will trade from 8am–Midnight.

Westfield Chermside will trade from 8am Thursday 23 December – 6pm Friday 24 December for non-stop shopping.

South Australia

Extended trade: Thursday 16 – Thursday 23 December

Thursday 16 December

Westfield Marion, Tea Tree Plaza and West Lakes will trade from 9am-Midnight.

Friday 17 December

Westfield Marion, Tea Tree Plaza and West Lakes will trade from 9am-9pm.

Saturday 18 December and Sunday 19 December

Westfield Marion, Tea Tree Plaza and West Lakes will trade from 9am-6pm.

Monday 20, Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 December

Westfield Marion, Tea Tree Plaza and West Lakes will trade from 9am-9pm.

Thursday 23 December: Midnight trading and late-night trading

Westfield Marion will trade from 9am-2am.

Westfield Tea Tree Plaza and West Lakes will trade from 9am-Midnight.

Christmas Eve: Friday 24 December

Westfield Marion will trade from 7am-5:30pm.

Westfield Tea Tree Plaza and West Lakes will trade from 9am-5:30pm.

Put together a shopping plan to make the most of the little time left. Getty

Western Australia

Extended trade: Thursday 16 – Thursday 23 December

Thursday 16 December

All centres will trade from 9am-9pm.

Friday 17 December

Westfield Booragoon and Carousel will trade from 9am-9pm.

Westfield Innaloo and Whitford City will trade from 9am-7pm.

Saturday 18 December and Sunday 19 December

All centres will trade from 9am-6pm.

Monday 20, Tuesday 21, Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 December

All centres will trade from 9am-9pm.

Christmas Eve: Friday 24 December

All centres will trade from 9am-6pm.

Australian Capital Territory

Extended trade: Thursday 16 – Thursday 23 December

Thursday 16 December

Westfield Belconnen and Woden will trade from 9am-7pm.

Friday 17 December

Westfield Belconnen and Woden will trade from 9am-10pm.

Saturday 18 December

Westfield Belconnen and Woden will trade from 8am-6pm.

Sunday 19 December

Westfield Belconnen and Woden will trade from 9am-6pm.

Monday 20, Tuesday 21, Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 December

Westfield Belconnen and Woden will trade from 8am-7pm.

Christmas Eve: Friday 24 December

Westfield Belconnen and Woden will trade from 8am-5:30pm.

For further information on your local centre’s extended trading hours and festive activity over the Christmas period, visit this link.