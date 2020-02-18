Married At First Sight’s Natasha Spencer was rumoured to have gone back to her ex, former reality star Andrew Vlahos, after the pair were spotted on a date in Double Bay last week. Instagram

The racy video shows Andrew being straddled by a scantily clad woman, who is performing a raunchy display, while lying on a lounge in a darkened room, illuminated with neon lights.

As Andrew lies back, the dark-haired woman gyrates over his shirtless body, while onlookers watch on, including the person videoing, whose reflection can be seen in a mirrored wall.

A spokesman for Misty’s confirmed that Andrew, who apparently works at the venue, visited over the weekend, where he allegedly stayed for hours on end.

Natasha's ex Andrew was caught visiting an erotic massage parlour over the weekend. Supplied

“These images were taken on the weekend when Andrew attended and was there for hours and hours, extending his stay a number of times. He is quite the ladies’ man,” the source said.

Several photos from the all-night romp, which were apparently shared on the venue’s social media account, also showed Andrew posing alongside semi-nude girls and shirtless guys.

The raunchy encounter comes after it was reported Natasha and her TV hubby Mikey Pemborke were sent packing two-thirds of the way into filming Married At First Sight.

Several photos from the all-night romp, which were apparently shared on the venue’s social media account, also showed Andrew posing alongside semi-nude girls and shirtless guys. Supplied

Natasha later claimed that her sudden exit from the show was due to her deteriorating mental health as a result of all the intense pressure to disclose personal information on air.

She reportedly said that she felt immense pressure from producers to reveal personal details about herself – ultimately forcing her to pull the pin on her time in the experiment.

“I have had a lot of things happen in my past, which were brought up on the show, which is the reason I left,” she said.

“Things happened in my childhood, which I didn’t want brought up. I was just anxious.”