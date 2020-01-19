A video of what appears to be a ghost staring at a man sleeping has gone viral. Supplied

People were quick to fill the comments section, claiming the video is fake.



“This one is sooo fake! If the woman would float across the room it would make me wonder but it seem she can’t even go through walls! Every ghost knows how to do that," wrote one user.



Another user added: “So why can this “ghost” go through the window but yet has to move the curtain to get into the room? I laugh every time I see these kind of videos. I’m also amazed at how quickly he fell back asleep; he laid back down and two seconds later the activity started again and he was allegedly asleep. How funny!"

A third chimed in: “The figure in the window looked very cartoonish to me"



“550 people were really awed by this?" quizzed another.