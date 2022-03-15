Vodka Cruiser has launched a new range of limited-edition Cruiser Magnums. Supplied

The bottles, which replicate the classic Cruiser in a glamorous Champagne-esque design, can hold almost 11 standard Cruisers and require two bar staff to pop and pour!

Speaking on the launch, Michael O’Donoghue, Brand Manager at Vodka Cruiser said: “It’s been a tough few years for bars and clubs across the country.

“While we weren’t able to celebrate Vodka Cruiser’s 21st birthday last year with the ups and downs of the pandemic, we are beyond excited to really get the party started in 2022 by launching the Cruiser Magnums with our partner venues!”

“These limited-edition Magnums will be available to win, so we hope it brings some needed joy to kick-off this year, with more exciting announcements to be shared soon.”

21 Aussies and their friends have the chance to win the new bottles. Supplied

The Magnum Cruiser experience will be available in Sydney at the Marlborough Hotel; in Melbourne at Billboard The Venue; in South Australia at The Highway and The Jetty Bar; and in Cairns at Gilligans.

To enter, Aussies (aged 18+) can simply head over to Vodka Cruiser’s entry page on Facebook and share their favourite flavour of Vodka Cruiser by April 7, 2022.

As part of the Magnum experience, winners will have a two-hour window to enjoy their Vodka Cruiser Magnums with up to four friends.

Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.