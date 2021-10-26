Following the success of the first launch, Amelia Wright, brand manager at Bickford’s, said: “We had no doubt that we wanted to continue to increase value to the consumer and enhance the brand experience by releasing Violet Crumble Caramel Honeycomb Milk."

She added that they "just knew" that turning the honeycomb and creamy caramel flavoured white choc into liquid form would "give customers a product that would become legendary, not just now but for future decades to come".

“Our new Violet Crumble Caramel Milk is the refreshing flavoured milk Aussies didn’t know they needed, but after the year we’ve had, is tipped to be the milk they will want to get their hands on.”

Fans who are keen to taste the new Violet Crumble Caramel Milk can shop it nationally for $4.50 at Coles Express, Ampol and local Independent Supermarkets from today.

It's also available online via Sippify, and for those in South Australia, you can head to OTR and The FruChocs Shops at Glynde, McLaren Vale and Hahndorf to get the new drink.