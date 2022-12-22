Plantitude Plant Based Christmas Roast Cranberry Woolworths

Plantitude Plant-Based Christmas Roast Cranberry is the perfect replacement for the turkey to accompany roast potatoes and veggies to have a traditional Christmas dinner. Just remember to use onion or vegan gravy. This dish isn't just enjoyed by vegans but also by meat eaters alike, or people wanting to cut down on their animal consumption.

A way to make vegan "pigs in blankets" Woolworths

Meliora Plant-Based Ham Style Slices and V2 Plant-Based Classic British Sausages can be paired together to create a vegan version of the very popular 'pigs in blankets'. These brands can be purchased in local supermarkets, including Woolworths, however, if you can't find these particular brands, there are other similar products that should be available.

A delicious replacement for a turkey Woolworths

The Vegie Delights Plant-Based Vegie Roast is another fantastic replacement. Nobody really cooks a turkey or chicken without seasoning, and what do people use to season their meat? usually, plant products. So, just season the vegan roast to your liking and enjoy your animal-free dinner. This product is also high in Iron and B12 and has 22.9g of protein per serving for those wondering how vegans possibly get any nutrients.

Vegan Gravy for traditional Christmas dinners Woolworths and Coles

Macro Traditional Vegetable Gravy, Coles Premium Vegan Gravy, and Massel Gourmet Liquid Stock Chicken can be used for traditional Christmas dinners to pour a delicious gravy on the top. Don't forget to check the labels of products as some products may surprise you as being vegan as they don't have 'VEGAN' stamped on the front of the label.

Tofu is one of the most versatile foods. Woolworths and Coles

Tofu is sold everywhere and comes in many shapes and sizes. If you are hosting your plant-based pals this Christmas we recommend having some tofu in the fridge. It can be put into the oven, fried, turned into cheese, and even turned into desserts. Not to mention, according to healthline.com 'tofu is high in protein and contains all the essential amino acids your body needs. It also provides fats, carbs, and a wide variety of vitamins and minerals'.

There are many plant-based sauces available. Coles and Woolworths

Let's talk sauces! There are many delicious vegan sauces available from big brands including Heinz and Nando's. Perfect for your hot chips, veggie burgers, salads and to dip your crispy tofu bites into. You can't even tell the difference from the vegan version to the original version of the sauce.

Delicious Woolworths and Coles

Coles Natures Kitchen Vegan Chocolate Cupcake, Woolworths Plantitude Chocolate & Hazelnut Mudcake, and Plantitude Vegan Belgian Dark Chocolate Brownie are just a few of the plant-based desserts available. There is also a range of plant-based ice creams, chocolate bars, and many lollies for you to scoop up on your next shop.

