Vanessa poses for a German magazine. Getty

What is Vanessa Amorosi doing now?

After the chart-topping success of her debut album The Power in 2000, Vanessa went on to release seven more: Change (2002), Somewhere in the Real World (2008), Hazardous (2009), Back to Love (2009) The Blacklisted Collection (2020), gospel album City of Angels (2022) and her upcoming album Memphis Love which is slated for release on November 17th, 2023.

These albums included hits such as 'Shine', 'This is Who I Am', 'Perfect' and 'Mr. Mysterious'.

In 2023, Vanessa was recognised for her contributions to the Australian Music Industry at the Australian Women in Music Awards where she was presented with the Inspiration Award.

It was "love at first sight" for Vanessa and Rod. Instagram

Following the release of her album Hazardous in 2009, Vanessa relocated to Los Angeles where she met, fell in love with, and married martial arts trainer Rod Busby.

"I fell in love the minute I met him. Our first conversation lasted for two hours. Within three months, we got engaged," she recalled in an interview with The Daily Telegraph of when she first met Rod in 2014.

In a 2020 interview with 9Honey, Vanessa described her husband as her "best friend."

"I like being with my husband, which is bizarre because I know a lot of women that are always looking for girls' weekends and to get away. I actually really enjoy being with him."

The lovebirds share a son, Killian, born in 2016, together.

'Absolutely Everybody' became the unofficial anthem of the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. Getty

Why is Vanessa Amorosi suing her mother?

In October 2023, news broke that the now 42-year-old singer was suing her mother, Joyleen Robinson over alleged unpaid earnings.

Specifically, the court case will determine the ownership of two properties in both Melbourne and California that were allegedly purchased using these earnings, [and] that were deposited in a trust established by Ms Robinson in 2001.

"It's a matter of regret and disappointment for Vanessa Amorosi, what has occurred, and it is always vexing for a family dispute to play out in court," her lawyer Philip Solomon KC said to media on the first day of the trial.

This isn't the first time the mother-daughter duo have been on opposing sides of the courtroom after a bitter legal dispute took place in 2019.

The case is ongoing. Ms Robinson denies the allegations.

Vanessa performing at the 2000 Sydney Paralympic Games Getty

Was Vanessa Amorosi in the army?

Believe it or not, prior to her singing skills catapulting her to stardom, the 'Absolutely Everybody' singer had dreams of joining the army.

As a teenager, she was training as a cadet, telling MTV Asia that from a young age she had "really wanted to go into the army."

"Then I was discovered, and my singing career took off."