The new court claim alleges that Joyleen controlled Vanjoy’s finances and, though she has been paid management fees from the company, the hit songstress is yet to receive the full amount of money owed to her – including $390,000 of Vanessa’s 2000-2001 salary, which was allegedly used by Joyleen to pay off a mortgage on her Melbourne home.

At press time, Joyleen has not publicly commented on the claims.

Vanessa was reliant on her mother growing up and when she was 17-years-old she was living with her as a casual cleaner, in the family home at Naree Warren and she also worked seven days a week while she was at school, which was revealed in the court documents.

It appears Vanessa had pulled the plug on her mother after a stressful 19 years under her mother's control to reclaim her hard work as per News.com.au.

News.com.au also reports that her mother did not allow Vanessa's husband to have access to any money because she claimed that he would "waste the funds."

Vanessa now lives in California, and in a 40-page statement, she claims all the allegations of mismanagement need to be fixed.

