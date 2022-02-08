Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which means that it's the perfect time to start thinking about unique ways to celebrate and spoil that special someone.

With only one week to go until Valentine's Day, you can go the traditional route of flowers and gifts, or you can do something a little closer to home.

It's well-known that one way to a person's heart is through their stomach, so why not test that theory come February 14?

And nothing says 'I love you' better than whipping up a heart-shaped, mouth-watering treat that will quite literally have them eating out of the palm of your hand.

So, to help you spread the love this Valentine's Day, we've rounded up all the essentials you need to bake up a storm. Good luck!