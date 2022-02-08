Valentine's Day Food Ideas
Whether it be cake, cookies, or just chocolate goodies, Valentine's Day is the day for the sweet-tooths.
If your loved one falls into that category, then why not surprise them with the best ever sticky date muffins? They taste delightful and live up to their name, so check out the easy recipe here.
You can also go for an irresistible Caramilk cheesecake, recipe right here, or a frozen caramel Snickers cheesecake, recipe linked here.
If you want something that's super easy, why not go for this three-ingredient shortbread recipe, or, better yet, why not make them a delightful tray of white chocolate raspberry cookies, with this new cookie dough.
Valentine's Day Baking Extras
If you've decided to go with baking a wonderful batch of cookies, then why not spice things up with loved-up cookie cutters?
With a whole heap of shapes and sizes, you can turn your baked goods into something extra special, so check out our cookie-cutter round-up here.
If you're making a delectable cake, then you can tailor it to your liking with some heart-shaped tin cans, like this non-stick one from Amazon.
You can also add this sweet Valentine’s Day themed cake topper to go that extra step, like this one from Amazon.