Bake up a storm this Valentine's Day with the ultimate treat. Supplied

Speaking on the launch, Bennett St Dairy co-founder James Meek said: "We jumped at the opportunity to partner with an iconic Australian brand such as Darrell Lea. Their delicious, high-quality confectionery is a perfect fit for our cookie dough.

"While Valentine’s Day looks a bit different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the fact many people will be isolating, we think staying in and baking our new limited-edition flavour is an intimate way to mark the occasion."

James added: "Whether you’re spending it with loved ones at home or are single and in need of some self-care and self-indulgence, our Valentine’s Day cookie dough is a heart-warming treat."

These cookies will have you going back for seconds. Supplied

Darrell Lea made its first foray into white chocolate blocks last year with the release of their White Chocolate Raspberry Bullets Block.

"We love celebrating special occasions with Australians throughout the year and delighting consumers with new and delicious recipes and flavours," said Johanna Campbell, General Manager, Marketing at Darrell Lea.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Bennett St Dairy this Valentine’s Day to offer treat lovers a delicious combination of gooey homemade Bennett St Dairy cookie dough and our palm oil free and sustainably sourced White Chocolate Raspberry Bullets block."

The dream flavour combo. Supplied

The new cookie dough flavour offers a delicious and fun alternative to eating out this Valentine’s Day, whether you're planning to bake with a special someone or for self-love purposes.

Those keen to indulge in the limited-edition Valentine’s Day cookie dough can find it on IGA shelves across New South Wales and Victoria for $13.

The 500g chunks of pre-packed cookie dough can also be delivered to Sydney customers via the Bennett St Dairy website whilst stock lasts.