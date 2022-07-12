"“I swear if you vab, you will attract people, like a date, a one-night stand." TikTok

The idea behind the bizarre practice stems from the idea that your scent and your pheromones are a natural way to lure a potential mate - and it's a method that has been used by women for decades.

However, doctors have warned potential "vabbers" to be wary of using your "personal scent" as a DIY perfume, including Dr. Kiss (aka Dr. Hay), who appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Kyle and Jackie O show to clear up any misconceptions.

"I am not sure if there is any evidence regarding that. However, I am very skeptical," Dr. Hay said, adding, "It's not going to be a powerful a bloke attractor as some ladies may think."

The divisive beauty "hack" has also drawn the attention of celebrities, including radio host Em Rusciano who took to Instagram to mock the viral trend.

Doctors warn that "vabbing" isn't backed by science. Getty

"I think I'm okay with regular perfume thanks very much!" Em said.

And while some women swear by "vabbing", New York-based board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, MD told the NY Post that there's no real scientific evidence to back it up.

“We cannot say for sure based on these studies that human pheromones affect human mating behavior,” Dr. Murphy-Rose told the publication, adding that most research has been done using animals, not humans.

“While some may argue they have anecdotal evidence to suggest a significant effect in attracting a mate via one’s pheromones, we just don’t have the hard data to back it up at this point.”

We think we'll stick to Dior.