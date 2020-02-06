Harry and William are no longer close

‘Now the resentment between the princes and their wives has totally shattered the once-loving relationship.’

The source believes the tensions began way back when William warned Harry that he was rushing into the marriage too fast, and the rift worsened once Harry and Meghan posted pictures of their trip to Africa the same day Louis was born.

‘That was a real slap in the face to William and Kate,’ notes the insider. ‘It was a special moment for them, and Harry and Meghan basically ruined it.’

Kate and Meghan are not close friends Getty

But everything reached boiling point once the couple decided to up and move to Canada.

‘William and Kate were literally fit to be tied over this selfish, greedy move,’ says the insider.

‘Instead of being part of the team, Harry and Meghan have basically deserted the monarchy at a time it needs solidarity because of Prince Andrew’s sex scandal from his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

William and Kate have been facing controversy head on - here at the BAFTAs BBC

‘Harry and Meghan are doing it for money and attention! No wonder William and Kate want nothing to do with them anymore!’ the snitch tattles.

The Palace has yet to respond to GLOBE’s allegations.