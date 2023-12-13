Hatdtofind

How Yule Doin' Christmas Sweater, $88 at Hardtofind

With a twist on the famous friends quote "how you doin'?" this ugly Christmas sweater is guaranteed to get some attention!

Cotton On

Elf Christmas Jumper, $29.99 at Cotton On

The perfect ugly Christmas sweater for all! Featuring the Grinch, this one might just be our favourite sweater of the season...

Amazon

Christ Deer Sweatshirt, $67.69 at Amazon

Perhaps the ugliest of them all, this 3D reindeer head is definitely a questionable addition to the sweater... but that's the best part!

Amazon

Blizzard Bay Ugly Christmas Sweater, $55.77 at Amazon

With an aussie take on an ugly Christmas sweater, you'll be the life of the party with this festive novelty design.

Boohoo

Filthy Animal Christmas Jumper, $38 at Boohoo

With the famous quote from many people's favourite Christmas movie, Home Alone, this Christmas jumper is a must-have for the silly season.

Etsy

Funny Personalized Ugly Sweater for Family, from $31.85 (depending on size) at Etsy

This is the ULTIMATE ugly Christmas sweater! Perfect for a gift or just to impress the whole family on the big day.

ASOS

Mince Pie Christmas Jumper, $30 at ASOS

Love a mince pie at Christmas time? Tell the world! This mince pie Christmas jumper is the perfect opportunity to show everyone just how much you like the sweet treat.