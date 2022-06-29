Introducing the Twix Stuffed Cookie. Mrs Fields

Foodies will have just a few days to get their hands on the treat, which are sold in stores but, by the look of it, can also be bought online.

The Stuffed Cookie range can be bought from the Mrs Fields website, in packs of four for $28, or eight for $55 – super affordable for a box of cookies you’ll no doubt have to share with your family, friends, or colleagues – given the size of these bad boys.

Mrs Fields will also be celebrating the day with a 30% off cookie sale, so even if Twix isn’t for you, you’ll want to head on down for a cheap stack of cookies anyway!

The Nutella Stuffed Cookie is an equally delicious alternative. Mrs Fields

The Mrs Fields cookie brand came over to Australia from their home in the US, where they kicked off the brand in the 1970s in Palo Alto, California.

Mrs Fields, whose name is Debbi, had the idea to sell her homemade-style biscuits from a storefront, and opened up the business alongside her husband, Randy.

Today, their cookies and brownies are still made from the original Mrs Fields’ secret recipes, and baked fresh in store.

Promising soft-baked biscuits made with real butter, whole eggs, and natural vanilla, there’s a reason Australians have come to love Mrs Fields just as much as the USA.

Mrs Fields also sells a Biscoff-stuffed cookie. Mrs Fields

