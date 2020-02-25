RELATED: Who Are The Hottest Aussie Models Right Now?

The Top Twin Models Going Into 2020

Approximately only 3% of the world are twins, and only a select few have what it takes to work in the fashion world. With odds like these, it’s no surprise that we’re so intrigued by twin models! Here’s our list of the sexiest twins on the runway.

Jordan & Zac Stenmark

Discovered by Tom Ford, it’s no surprise that these Australian male models continue to make waves in the fashion industry. They’re athletic, they’re down-to-earth, and their work ethic is almost as strong as their jawlines. Who wouldn’t want to hire these heartthrobs?

With campaigns under Calvin Klein, these male models have definitely earned their spot on this list! They launched a food, travel and lifestyle site in 2015, Stenmark.life, showing they’ve really got an eye for business. We’re sure you’ll see them soon on the big screen too, as they’ve already moved to Hollywood, declaring that Americans “love Australians”.

Getty

Ruth & May Bell

Dubbed female models of the moment by The Telegraph in 2015, the Bell twins started their modelling career for pocket money while doing their A-levels. In 2016, Ruth shaved her head, and the rest was history. She was offered an Alexander McQueen campaign that launched her solo career and boosted May’s as well.

May has always been the more feminine one, winning a national modelling competition and being “better at walking” (as Ruth says), but it was the McQueen campaign that really put them on the fashion radar. They both scored big campaigns for Topshop, Urban Outfitters, and Burberry soon after.

Lia & Odette Pavlova

Deemed Russia’s most famous twin sisters, Lia and Odette did not always walk together. They both debuted in different shoots, with Lia opening for a Gucci runway and Odette strutting on the catwalk for Schiaparelli (and then landing a Saint Laurent show). Signed to One Management and Next in New York, these girls are surely a force to be reckoned with – together and apart!

Larry & Laurent Bourgeois

They first appeared on screen as the “Les Twins” in the French TV show Incroyable Talent, but you may know them more as the 2017 winners of the American reality dancing competition World of Dance. After their winning performance, they were tapped to perform on Beyoncé’s 2- hour set at Coachella, toured with Jay-Z, and were part of a Missy Eliot music video.

Gaining the attention of the fashion industry, Larry and Laurent were tapped to be the faces of Diesel’s “Only The Brave Street” campaign. After this boom, the success that followed resulted in countless campaigns and Fashion Week runways. You can see more of them in Men In Black with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Lara & Mara Bawar

These beautiful albino models launched their modelling careers at just 11 years old. Now 13, they’re showing no signs of stopping. Already demolishing beauty stereotypes, these young girls have done campaigns for Nike, Bazaar Kids, and Insanis.

“We feel albinism is pretty, we love our hair, eye colour and skin tone.” Lara once said. Her sister Mara added, “Growing up like this was amazing, we love being different and are happy with our unique beauty.”

Elisha & Renee Herbert

These twin models have been modelling since they were 14, but they’ve just started taking the world by storm. Discovered by the fashion brand and modelling agency Peppermayo, they became the face of the company and launched their careers.

Now 18, these girls have learned how to invest in their careers and the future they want. Since their graduation, they’ve been focusing on their modelling career full-time which has definitely made their popularity soar. Extremely talented, and super relatable, Elisha and Renee have been touring the globe, self-managing their careers and working with brands that “suit [their] vibe”, according to Elisha.

Patricia & Gisele Bündchen

We’re sure you’ve heard of supermodel Gisele Bündchen, but have you heard of her twin sister Patricia? Close as can be, Gisele and Patricia are fraternal twins that have been with each other through thick and thin. Though they both attended the same modelling workshop, Gisele found her place in the limelight while Patricia took an alternate route.

Patricia acted as Gisele’s manager for years, and to this day, they still remain as close as ever. Patricia prefers to be behind the scenes, so much so that she can hardly be found on any social media platform (believe us, we’ve tried).

It’s A Twin Thing

Some twins model together, some end up trying to make their own path with a solo career, and some don’t model at all – whatever dynamic they have, we just can’t get enough of twin models.

RELATED: Ella And Alexander Clooney: All About George’s Twin Kids