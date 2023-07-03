Method

1. Wash and scrub potatoes. Prick all over with a fork. Wrap each potato in foil.

Place on an oven tray.

2. Cook in a hot oven (200C) for about 1 hour, 15 minutes, or until tender. Remove.

Stand in foil for 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, make filling. Combine sour cream, milk and sauce powder in a saucepan. Whisk over a medium heat for about 2 minutes, or until thick and smooth. Remove. Gently stir in tuna, chives and juice. Season with ground white pepper.

4. Unwrap potatoes. Cut a cross about three-quarters of the way through the top of each potato.

5. Using a clean tea towel, squeeze sides of potatoes to open. Return to an oiled,

large oven tray. Divide filling over top. Sprinkle with cheese.

6. Return to same hot oven (200C) for about 20 minutes, or until golden and bubbling.