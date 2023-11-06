Tristan as Dr Levi. Channel 7

Tristan Gorey plays Dr Levi, whose dramatic entrance sees him racing the clock to save the life of a Summer Bay favourite.

“I’m ecstatic to join such an iconic show,” Tristan tells New Idea.

“Levi is a very passionate individual, who goes above and beyond for his patients.”

In an interview with 7Life, Tristan shares thar “Levi comes in during a really high-stakes storyline.”

“He’s fighting to save the life of a central character,” he tells 7Life.

“It’s the start of a big storyline that will go on for a while and will certainly have fans gripped.”

Tristan grew up in Perth, Western Australia with his parents and two siblings.

Tristan on set of Home and Away. Channel 7

His talent for storytelling and dramatic performance comes from his time studying at Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, a prestigious university in Mount Lawley, Perth.

Tristan will make his debut appearance in his new role on Australian screens in early November, before appearing on UK screens in the new year.

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday at 7pm on Channel 7 and 7Plus.

RELATED: Are Sophie Dillman and Patrick O'Connor still together?