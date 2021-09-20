For 15 years, there’s been no figure on Australian television as recognisable, successful and trusted as Tracy Grimshaw. Getty Images

Most recently, Today host Karl Stefanovic has been vying for the role!

While Tracy and Karl share a lengthy friendship as two of Nine’s longstanding faces, a source says the father of four would “jump at the chance” to take over ACA if he could.

“Breakfast TV is the most unstable department in television – he would much prefer the comfort of the ACA chair,” says a source. “Karl’s been waking up at dawn to do the morning show for way too long – his end game is A Current Affair,” the insider maintains, who says he has engaged network bigwigs on the thought previously.

It’s said Tracy refuses to worry about her future and plans to stick around until she feels she has given the gig her all.

“She’s frankly had enough of chatter of a replacement or her exit – there’s plenty more that Tracy has to give,” says a close friend.

Interestingly, the insider says the 61-year-old will certainly not be overlooked when it comes to life after TV.

“She has a list of very high-powered friends, including the Oatley family who own Hamilton Island,” says the source, revealing that Tracy’s name has been “bandied around lately” in business circles for a potential new job on Hamilton Island’s board of directors.

With Hamilton Island forming part of Queensland’s Whitsunday Islands, the Oatley family have been a historic part of the area and even launched the island’s most decadent hotel, Qualia Resort, in 2007.

“Any company would benefit greatly from Tracy’s contact list, credibility and her broad knowledge while being able to deal with the media and government – she would be amazing,” the source says, insisting the pay would be “quite handsome” for Tracy’s experience.

“The truth is, Tracy doesn’t just want to leave ACA and retire – she has many skills and is a great communicator. She has a plan and we’ll all get to find out exactly what that is.”

