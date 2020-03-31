Tracy Grimshaw has given fans a surprising look at her new working environment, after she made the decision to host A Current Affair from her spare bedroom at home. Getty

Tracy, who at one point appears barefoot under the table, also shared several surprising snaps, which show the boudoir’s transformation from guest room to makeshift studio.

Fans who tuned in on Monday night would never have known the show was being recorded from the TV presenter’s spare bedroom if she hadn’t made the confession on air.

“I'm coming to you tonight from this makeshift studio at home,” Tracy said at the start of the program. “And there’s something I never thought I’d say.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 59-year-old shared several behind-the-scene pics of her makeshift studio, along with a hilarious video of her cute dogs trying to get in on the action. Instagram

“It’s a spare room and in the interests of staying home we’ll be here for a while. I have a small crew here for the first night, which is allowed, because they’re of course at work.

“As you can see, we’re a little bit cramped, but we have to do it,” she added.

Despite one minor glitch with the show’s background screen, many enthusiastic fans took to social media to congratulate Tracy and the ACA team for maintaining social distancing.

Tracy, who at one point appears barefoot under the table, also shared several surprising snaps, which show the boudoir’s transformation from guest room to makeshift studio. Instagram

“Awesome seeing Tracy Grimshaw hosting #9ACA from home,” one viewer tweeted.

Another person added: “Excellent idea. Plus, I see you've got the guard dog on hand to make sure everything is ship shape.”

A third person stressed the importance of social distancing, writing: “@tracygrimshaw is reporting on @ACurrentAffair9 from her bedroom!! There is NO excuse.”