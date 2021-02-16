Alex Cullen has taken to Twitter to vent about his family's interrupted sleep. Channel Nine

Early this morning, the journalist took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with Sydney Airport after noisy planes were heard from his house and disturbed the entire family.

"Hi @SydneyAirport," Alex began his tweet. "Can you please explain why three flights passed over Sydney's inner west between 3:15 and 3:40 this morning? This is clearly outside curfew and sleeping young children and shift workers are demanding answers. Thank you and I look forward to your response."

While the official Sydney Airport Twitter account took their sweet time in responding to Alex's query, The Today reporter was quick to receive plenty of insight from his fans. And some weren't too understanding of the early riser's plight for sleep.

Alex, along with his wife Bonnie, is the parent of two-year-old twin girls, Audrey and Evie.

"Lol. You complain about the sun coming up this morning as well?" one user questioned, while others just turned to profanities.

The culprit of Alex's restless night, however, unsurprisingly provided the most useful answer to his demands, albeit four hours after the tired reporter's initial tweet.

"Hi Alex, they were air freighters (exempted from curfew) attempting to land from the south," the official Sydney Airport account wrote. "However, they had a missed approach due to windy conditions & could not land for safety reasons. They had to keep flying straight ahead, which puts them over the inner west."

The Sports journo has yet to respond to the airport's explanation.

And now, the dad of two will have another kid to worry about being awoke by plane safety issues as he is growing his brood. The reporter announced he and his wife were expecting live-on-air earlier in the month - much to the shock of fellow Today presenters Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon.

Alex stunned fellow Today hosts Karl and Ally when he announced he and Bonnie were expecting a third child. Channel Nine

"Hey, I should say, Bonnie's pregnant!" Alex slipped in mid-conversation.

A shocked Karl and Ally were clearly taken aback by the abrupt news, with the former yelling "Whaaaat?!" while Ally let out cheers of joy.