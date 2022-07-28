The ending is looking bright for Toadie, who might have found lasting love. 10Peach

Susan and Karl Kennedy began on Neighbours in 1994, and have been mainstays on the show ever since.

With so many episodes, storylines, and influence under their belts, it’s only fitting they would get to deliver the final line of the series.

However, there will be a lot more to see in the finale before the final words, which was also teased by Ryan this morning.

Toadie has seen his fair-share of heartbreak across the show. Are Media

When asked about the actors returning to the show as guest stars, Ryan revealed: “There’s so many, I think there’s about 60 in the last scene.

“I had to write down a little cheat sheet. [We’ve] got Margot Robbie, Delta Goodrem, Jesse Spencer, Kim Valentine, Carla Bonner, we’ve got Peter O’Brien who’s in there,” he listed.

“And then you know, Kylie and Jason. And Guy, Guy’s back for a good gig,” he added, referencing the return of some of the show’s biggest stars – Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Guy Pearce.

WATCH: Shane Warne appears on Neighbours. Story continues.

The production team behind Neighbours planned a blowout finale after it was revealed earlier this year that they would be axed after 37 years on air.

However, it was still an emotional time for all the actors who got their start on the show, or worked on it for decades.

“The hardest part [was] definitely trying to soak in every last moment that you could get, and then try to deliver your lines without getting emotional at the same time,” Ryan revealed.

“We’re actually saying goodbye to people as their jobs finish up all the way through.”

The Neighbours finale will air Thursday, July 28 on 10 and 10Play.