Tish Cyrus is engaged to Aussie actor Dominic Purcell. Instagram

Tish is a film producer and manager; she currently manages her daughters Miley and Noah Cyrus.

It looks like the Cyrus family has a ‘thing’ for Australians as Tish is not the first Cyrus to get involved with an Aussie.

Billy Ray Cyrus - Tish’s ex-husband - is currently engaged to Australian singer Firerose. The couple announced their engagement in November 2022; seven months after Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray.

Firerose’s biggest hit is New Day, a collaboration with Billy Ray that was released in 2021.

It’s not just Tish and Billy Ray who have dated Australians though; Miley -Tish and Billy Ray’s daughter - was infamously in an on-again-off-again relationship with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

The two were even married from December 2018 to August 2019. Miley’s tumultuous relationship with Liam inspired two hit-songs; Wrecking Ball in 2013 and Flowers ten years later in 2023.

Miley also briefly dated Australian singer/swimmer Cody Simpson from October 2019 to August 2020.