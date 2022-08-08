Cody and Emma are competing together at the Commonwealth Games Getty

“Cody and Emma remained incredibly dignified throughout this entire circus,” confirms the insider.

“Cody is Emma’s ‘knight in shining armour’. He’s really stepped up and protected her from any scrutiny so she could get on with what she does best – being the best swimmer on the Australian team.”

While Emma, 28, was busy writing her name into the history books as the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history, behind the scenes, Cody, 25, was confiding with his most-trusted inner sanctum that he’s never been this happy with anyone.

In a sit-down TV interview ahead of the Games, the pair couldn’t wait to tell the world about their romance.

Emma has made history at the Commonwealth Games Getty

Normally shy Emma revealed she loves “listening to [Cody] play”, before confessing: “We’re loving where we’re at, at the moment. We have fun together.”

Former pop star Cody added that he’s always felt a connection with Emma, saying: “I saw her as this special person.”

Now Cody has whisked Emma off for a romantic getaway to Italy, and there’s been plenty of speculation about whether he might actually propose!

The two are now heading off on holiday Getty

“Who knows, wedding bells might be ringing in the not-too-distant future!” our insider tells.

“Whatever happens, and whatever obstacles come their way, one thing is certain, nothing can break their special bond – they really are a match made in heaven!”

WATCH BELOW: Cody Simpson appears in all-new swimming documentary