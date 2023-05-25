Angela Bassett inducting Tina Turner into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2021. Getty

Lionel Richie also took to Instagram to pay his respects to Tina.

““What a life! What a show! What a talent! Your resilience was a lesson for us all. I will miss you, my dear friend! Thanks for the memories…🕊️🖤,” the All Night Long singer captioned a sweet snap of him and Tina.

Numerous musicians took to Twitter to share tributes to Tina as well.

“The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen ❤️,” Mariah Carey wrote.

Lionel Richie and Tina Turner singing together. Instagram

Jennifer Hudson shared, “This is a sad day for music. The Queen of Rock’n’Roll has passed. Tina Turner, we honour you ! Your legacy will live forever. U showed us all what it means to have the grit and determination to never stop, no matter what life throws our way ! Thank u for all you’ve given us. Now rest in peace !”

“Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones,” Diana Ross Tweeted.

Keith Urban penned a lengthy tribute.

Tina Turner passed away, aged 83. Getty

“I just heard about Tina Turner’s passing, and it hit my heart. I’m immediately hearing THAT VOICE, I’m seeing THAT ENERGY, and I’m feeling that strength, sensuality, determination, and passion. That LIFE FORCE.”

“I’m grateful that we have the music and the performances — the source for SO much of what you hear and see in countless other artists to this day. A matchless imprint,” Keith continued.

“Thank you for everything you gave Tina.”