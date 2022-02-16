Tina and Mitch announced their breakup to Instagram on Tuesday. Instagram

Tina and Mitch shared the breakup news on their Instagram accounts, with both saying they were grateful for their time together.

Later that night, Tina appeared on Abbie Chatfield's Hot Nights With Abbie radio show where she revealed what went wrong in their relationship.

"I didn’t think three weeks ago, two weeks ago I would be sitting here having this conversation," she told the former Bachelor star.

"It wasn’t something that I thought was building up or going to happen, so I think as much as it was a shock to everyone else, I am shocked at how things kind of came to be, how they were.

Tina said in hindsight, she can see issues were starting to form. Nine

Tina said that because she and Mitch formed not only a romantic relationship, but also a strong friendship, it made the breakup that much harder.

"And I guess sometimes you kind of just wake up one day and I guess things aren't how they were," she continued.

"In hindsight, I think for me looking back over the last month I can see now little things that I didn't think were really issues at the time. But I look back and I guess I saw some small signs that it wasn't how it was maybe eight weeks back.

"It wasn't a pleasant conversation and we were both very upset and emotional... there was a lot of emotion in it so it was hard to figure out what we were doing."

Tina is "absolutely devastated" by the breakup. Instagram

Tina's candid chat comes after she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that she was "devastated" and still processing their breakup. "Sadly, this was not our time and we agreed that the best decision for us right now is to part ways," she shared. The 25-year-old admitted that while she has no regrets, she is "absolutely shattered" by the breakup. "I put everything I had into our relationship, I wore my heart on my sleeve. What an incredible and unforgettable journey to share with such a special person," she said. "But sometimes it doesn't matter how much you want something to work. Sometimes the timing is off, things don't quite align and that's just life."

Fans were shocked by the winning couple's split. Instagram

Mitch also shared his thoughts on the breakup over on his social media, saying it's an "extremely shattering and a very emotional time" for both of them.

"We shared an experience that I will never forget and we both have agreed to still stay in contact and be in each other's lives as best as we possibly can," he said.

"I am Tina's biggest supporter and always will be. She is such an amazing person who I could not speak more highly of."

The pair's relationship breakdown comes as a shock, but their living situation plagued the early stages of their romance outside of the show.

Tina is based in Sydney, while Mitch is based in Melbourne, and his family in Tasmania.

“We feel, for the right person, you would move anywhere, and we’re both not really tied down to any state,” Mitch told WHO in November.