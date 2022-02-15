The pair, who became Australia's sweethearts and were affectionately dubbed '"Titch", have broken up. Instagram

"It's with a very sad, heavy heart that I tell you guys, Mitch and I are no longer together.

"I'm so devastated to be sharing this news with you and I am still processing the situation. Sadly, this was not our time and we agreed that the best decision for us right now is to part ways."

The 25-year-old admitted that while she has no regrets, she is "absolutely shattered" by the breakup.

"I put everything I had into our relationship, I wore my heart on my sleeve. What an incredible and unforgettable journey to share with such a special person," she said.

Tina said "timing" was one of the reasons for their split. Instagram

"But sometimes it doesn't matter how much you want something to work. Sometimes the timing is off, things don't quite align and that's just life."

Mitch also shared his thoughts on the breakup over on his social media, saying it's an "extremely shattering and a very emotional time" for both of them.

"We shared an experience that I will never forget and we both have agreed to still stay in contact and be in each other's lives as best as we possibly can," he said.

"I am Tina's biggest supporter and always will be. She is such an amazing person who I could not speak more highly of."

The pair's relationship breakdown comes as a shock, but their living situation plagued the early stages of their romance outside of the show.

Tina is based in Sydney, while Mitch is based in Melbourne, and his family in Tasmania.

“We feel, for the right person, you would move anywhere, and we’re both not really tied down to any state,” Mitch told WHO in November.

“Obviously for the next couple of months we’re going to have a fair bit going on, where we’re traveling all around … but once we’ve settled back into life, we’ll worry about it then.

“At the end of the day, we’re very happy at the moment."