Aussie music icon Tina Arena is the latest legendary performer to announce an Australian Tour for 2023.
The ARIA Award-winning artist announced the news to her 111k Instagram followers on Tuesday morning, revealing that the tour would coincide with the launch of her latest album - Love Saves.
"Excited to announce my Love Saves ❤️ pre-sale starts Thursday, June 8 at 10am local time, so make sure you sign up for first access to tickets," Tina captioned the post.
WATCH NOW: Tina Arena wows in sparkly dress on Australian tour. Article continues after video.
The 55-year-old musician will travel to Los Angeles, New York City, Washington DC, Montreal, Paris, and London as part of the tour alongside five performances in Australia.
RELATED || Tina and Julia Morris reveal they will "always be best friends."
Her last Australian tour was alongside American musician Eric Avery in May 2021.
She did however perform as the opening act for Billy Joel at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 2022.
Scroll on for everything you need to know about Tina Arena's Love Saves World Tour.
Tina is set to tour Australia for the first time in two years.
Instagram
Is Tina Arena touring Australia in 2023?
Yes! Tina Arena will perform in Sydney, Perth, the Gold Coast, Melbourne, and Adelaide in October 2023.
When is Tina Arena touring Australia in 2023?
Sydney: October 7th, Manly Barracks
Perth: October 8th, Perth Concert Hall
The Gold Coast: October 13th, Home of Arts
Melbourne: October 20th, Town Hall
Adelaide: October 21st, Festival Centre
The tour also includes international dates.
Instagram
Where can I buy tickets to Tina Arena's Love Saves World Tour?
Tickets for Sydney can be purchased here.
Tickets for Perth go on sale Friday, June 9th, and can be purchased here.
Tickets for the Gold Coast go on sale Friday, June 9th, and can be purchased here.
Tickets for Melbourne go on sale Friday, June 9th, and can be purchased here.
Tickets for Adelaide go on sale Friday, June 9th, and can be purchased here.
How much are tickets to Tina Arena's Love Saves World Tour?
Ticket prices range from $99 for standard tickets to $395 for VIP packages.