Aussie music icon Tina Arena is the latest legendary performer to announce an Australian Tour for 2023.

The ARIA Award-winning artist announced the news to her 111k Instagram followers on Tuesday morning, revealing that the tour would coincide with the launch of her latest album - Love Saves.

"Excited to announce my Love Saves ❤️ pre-sale starts Thursday, June 8 at 10am local time, so make sure you sign up for first access to tickets," Tina captioned the post.

