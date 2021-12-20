They’re two of Australia’s biggest stars, but very few people know that Julia Morris and Tina Arena have a 30-year friendship! New Idea

Tina goes one step further, laughing out loud as she reveals the dynamic duo “don’t want any excess baggage” interfering with their relationship, so they tend to catch up one on one, without partners or kids.

“We sort out the woes of the world and then we get onto the laughter. We’re very good at that,” Tina says.

The ‘Chains’ singer was captivated by Julia from the first moment their paths crossed. “The thing that impressed me about Julia, and perhaps set her apart from everyone else, was this tremendous fearlessness that comes with spirit,” Tina says.

“She constantly challenges me intellectually. There is a ferocious emotional and intellectual intelligence behind the laughter and I was just always attracted to her great spirit. I love a fearless spirit and I saw that in Julia years and years ago.

The ‘Chains’ singer was captivated by Julia (pictured) from the first moment their paths crossed. Getty Images

“There’s a lot of honesty laughter, gratitude and shared values in the way we’ve been educated, and the fact that we both worked very hard to get to where we are today.”



While Tina opened up about their mutual girl crush, there are some secrets they share that she will never reveal.

“There are things about my friendship with Julia which I prefer to keep to myself,” she says. “There’s a lot of layers there. I think the public is used to seeing a lot of smoke and mirrors, and with Julia I can safely say we do make a very clear distinction between our work and our private lives.

“There’s a line which we both wouldn’t step over and I’m eternally grateful to have a friendship with her that is very protected.”

Julia and Tina caught up earlier this month, but this time it was to spread the love. The two stars helped launch the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal in Melbourne, where they packed hampers and helped feed the homeless.

Julia and Tina (pictured) caught up earlier this month, but this time it was to spread the love. The two stars helped launch the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal in Melbourne. getty Images

“We had the most glorious morning down at the Salvos checking out everything they do and literally filling up the heart bucket,” Julia says.

“This year has been another crazy, nutty year … and getting back on the streets and seeing people who are so happy with a smile and a meal when their lives are pretty tough.”

Julia reveals she will be happy with a “little toasted sandwich and a bit of pudding” for her Christmas lunch this year. But Tina has no chance of a quiet day, as her big-hearted parents often invite lonely pensioners to their home for Christmas.

“I feel very grateful to have my parents here and to be with my family. I love my family. They are everything. They are the reason I’m still breathing and have the desire to do what I do,” she says.

“I do think about people who don’t have families or won’t be looking forward to Christmas Day. It’s why I would encourage anybody to do whatever they can to assist the Salvation Army in any small way because it does something great and it gives you something back. It’s a beautiful exchange.”

