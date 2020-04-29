The 49-year-old author and TV presenter has always been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, revealing last year she also suffered with post-natal depression.
"I've had postnatal depression, depression and anxiety over the years, so I'm a passionate advocate for greater mental health awareness and the importance of asking for help," she told Body + Soul.
"I felt like a failure because of my mental illness, but now I know that it's an illness like any other and nothing to be ashamed of.
"I asked for help, went to a psychiatrist and started taking medication, and I'm far healthier in my head as a result," she added.
Singer Tina admitted that parenting in lockdown is difficult and that she and her 14-year-old son were struggling.
Speaking to Stellar magazine the singer said: "I'm struggling. I've got emails from teachers saying, 'Gabriel hasn't handed in this and that...'"
Tina added: "But we will get there. Our kids are traumatised. They can't see their mates, it's tough."