Tina Arena and Jessica Rowe have teamed up to shine a light on mental health issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrities got together for a video chat, which was shared to Instagram, to discuss mental health and wellbeing, and encouraged fans to seek treatment during this difficult time.

"Having gone through mental health issues myself, I never ever want to think of someone suffering on their own," Jessica said.

"I felt like a failure, but came to realise I just simply had an illness that I needed help to get through.

"During the uncertainty, it's easy to lean into fear and be unkind but now more than ever we need to lean into kindness," she added.