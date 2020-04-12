In an interview with Stellar , the 52-year-old singer said she’s struggling to pay her mortgage amidst the coronavirus pandemic after buying a $5.7 million mansion in Melbourne's affluent suburb of Toorak in 2017.

Australian music icon Tina Arena has confessed that she has been out of work for over 18 months and doing it tough.

Arena told the magazine that being out of work for some time is being compounded by COVID-19.

Yet despite her money woes, Arena shared that she isn't about to panic as there are "millions of us who can't afford to make those repayments right now."

Arena’s been making the most of her time in self-isolation, playing along with memes dubbing her 'QuaranTina Arena' and hopping on Instagram Live to chat with friends and fans.