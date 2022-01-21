Tim was all smiles despite his injury. Instagram

“In a moment of what can only be described as pure glory … I was dashing down the footy field in glorious full flight … about to score … and then RIP … A part of me that had been a part of me for 39 years was no longer … part of me hehe,” he captioned the series of images.

“So long story short, I had to have that muscle reattached (rec fem) so I can walk/run again properly.

“I’m normally really good with my warm ups but this time life got in the way, and a few rushed leg swings and high knees just didn’t cut it (note to future self).”

He added, “So it’s crutches and a leg brace for me for the next month or so whilst I rehab and get in the best shape of my life approaching 40”.

Tim will be forced to wear a leg brace for a month or so. Instagram

“Thanks to the wonderful staff and Doc who looked after me and put me back together! You know who are you,” he wrote.

Wife Anna Heinrich, who Tim fell in love with on The Bachelor back in 2013, commented on her husband's post saying, "I’ll look after you. Xxx."

In 2020, Tim announced he had made the "gut-wrenching" decision to quit his Neighbours gig so he could be with his wife in the final stages of her pregnancy.

"I made the gut-wrenching decision to depart Neighbours early as my responsibilities as a husband and father have to take precedence. If I've learnt anything in this pandemic it's that the health and wellbeing of my family has to come first," Tim explained at the time.​