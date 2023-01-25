Tilly said we’ll “definitely be seeing a lot more of” her… Ten

Is she hinting that she’s going to be the next Bachelorette?! Or is she just saying she’s keen to appear on another reality show if given the chance?

Tilly did admit she’d love to go on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! or the US version of Bachelors in Paradise but nothing, at least in regards to those shows, is set in stone yet.



New Idea also asked Tilly about how she felt about Felix sending her home, as viewers - us included - were shocked when she didn’t get a rose.

Tilly also wished Felix “nothing but the best”. Ten

But surprisingly, Tilly wasn’t shocked; she said she knew it was coming.

“I just knew in my gut, I looked at that final rose, and I said to the girls, ‘I'm going’. Yeah, I knew, I knew it was my time to go. And I was so content and happy with that.”

Tilly went on to say that she has “no idea” whether Felix will propose to Jess or Abigail in The Bachelors finale and we’ll all just “have to wait and see”. She was incredibly gracious though and wished Felix “nothing but the best”.