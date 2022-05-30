“I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive Instagram

Five days after the incident, Thomas was confirmed to have left hospital, after which he thanked the doctors and nurses who "saved his life".

“I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive. I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels,” the former lighting designer wrote via a whiteboard to the Daily Mail on Saturday, May 28.

“I have been deeply moved by loving messages I’ve received from all over the world. People have been so kind. I can’t speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can.”

The Queen is set to kick off her Jubilee celebrations. Getty

Thomas also penned a message for the Queen as he had planned to head to the UK amid the Monarch's Jubilee celebrations before suffering the medical episode.

"I wanted to come to pay my respects to the Queen. I wish her a happy Jubilee and many more years," he said.

While Meghan has not spoken out in light of her father's health battle, an insider told the Sunday Mirror: “Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned. She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved."

According to a source, Meghan was apprehensive about the prospect of talking to half-siblings Thomas Jr and Samantha.

The source said: "Meghan can’t contact her half-siblings because she believes they have their own agendas. If she can contact their dad, she wants it to be totally private. It won’t involve Netflix, it won’t involve any photographs and it must not involve any tip-offs to the paparazzi."

Photographer Karl Larsen, a friend of Thomas', recently gave details on the latter's condition on the pair's Remarkable Friendship podcast: "Thomas Sr thought he had a stroke and was taken to hospital. He wrote it on a piece of paper because he can't speak right now."

"He lost his voice, I don't know why, so he had to write it down and he gave it to someone who he was with. He was just barely present enough to write on a piece of paper."

"We were due to leave for London to be there for the Jubilee on Monday. Now it's all up in the air, I don't know what will happen. I can't possibly see how that would still be on," Karl said.