Thomas Markle Jr made a subtle dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Instagram

Some fans took took the post to be a dig at his brother-in-law Prince Harry and half-sister Meghan Markle after the royals faced criticism for travelling via private jet despite being advocates for environmental consciousness.

In August 2021, the Duke of Sussex was slammed for flying via private jet from a charity event in Colorado back to his Californian home. This mirrored controversy that embroiled the Sussexes in 2019 when both Harry and Meghan flew in a similar fashion.

Prince Harry responded to the criticisms that some year, explaining that while he usually flies commercial, he makes an exception depending on the situation.

Harry and Meghan have faced criticism for using private jets while also being advocates for environmental consciousness. Getty

"Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe, and it’s genuinely as simple as that," Prince Harry said, according to People.

If Thomas was hoping to spark a response from his followers with the subtle dig, he succeeded.

"😂😂😂 Hopefully you also turned the tap off when you brushed your teeth, used only one towel and did not litter on your way there..😂😂😂 after all your brother-in-law had spoken...😂😂😂😂😂😂," one fan commented, to which the former reality star liked.

“I told Prince Harry, I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow," Thomas said while appearing on Big Brother VIP. Seven

This is far from the first time Thomas has made his thoughts on his sister known. While appearing on Big Brother VIP last year, he made many remarks about both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I told Prince Harry, I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow," he said.

He also revealed that his father "doesn't approve" of Prince Harry.

"My father says that he couldn’t even protect those chickens in their backyard if he needed to."