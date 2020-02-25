RELATED: The film that's an antidote to loneliness

20. People Watch

People watching is a great way to get your mind off the things that stress you out. Go to a cafe or a park and let your mind flow freely. Come up with stories of those around you or just observe from afar. People watching is a great creative exercise for those looking for inspiration.

Getty

19. Clean Your Room

Cleaning your room is more than just an exercise in decluttering, it’s also a good time to reminisce. Make like Marie Kondo and see what sparks joy in your room, then thank and let go of the things that once did but no longer do. Decluttering your space is a good time for self-reflection and self-discovery.

18. Read A Book

You don’t have to travel to explore new places! Books are magical things that can transport you to different worlds. Whether it’s reading a new book or rereading a favourite one, it’s one of those activities that you can enjoy fully on your own and at your own pace.

17. Eat Out On Your Own

Who says you need company to enjoy eating out? Treat yourself to a nice dinner and enjoy some ‘me time.’ Try a new cuisine or order that meal that always feels like home.

16. Go Offline!

Enjoy the day without the buzzing of your phone. Doing a social media detox can help you recollect yourself and get a better perspective on things.

15. Watch A Movie

You don’t need a date to enjoy the cinema. Choose a genre you never thought you’d watch or stick to your usual. Buy that extra-large popcorn for yourself and enjoy the movie on your own!

Getty

14. Treat Yourself To A Massage

Feeling tense lately? Getting a massage is a great way to relieve tensions and pamper yourself for a few hours. A spa is a serene place where you can let other people take care of you. Take advantage of this luxury every once in a while! Getting a massage is also an excellent way to feel more in tune with your body.

Getty

13. Try A New Workout!

Get those endorphins pumping and try something new! If you’re feeling bored or uninspired by your usual routine, mix things up and try a new workout – you might just find a new favourite routine.

12. Try Journaling

Journaling is one of the many great things to do by yourself. Writing down your thoughts can help you process and evaluate them. Journaling is a good way to keep track of your thoughts and emotions.

11. Experiment In The Kitchen

When you’re home alone, the kitchen can be an avenue for experimenting. Whether it’s cooking or baking, there’s always something new to discover about food and maybe even yourself!

Getty

10. Go To A Free Concert

Feeling a little blue? Go online and check if there are free concerts scheduled near your area. Attending a concert can be a cathartic activity – music is good for the soul, and live music even better. Getting lost in music can almost feel like a meditative experience.

9. Meditate

Speaking of meditation, it’s time to breathe out stress and breathe in some good vibes! Finding your centre through meditation is a great way to recharge, stay focused, and feel balanced.

Getty

8. Visit A Museum

Got no plans on your birthday? Alone time in a museum is a uniquely enriching way to spend your special day. Soak up in some culture, let go of your worries, and let yourself get lost in the art.

7. Binge Watch A Series

Stay in on the weekend and binge watch a series on your own. Whether it’s with a new series or your favourite go-to show – you can relax and unwind with some Netflix, your favourite snacks, and a comfy couch.

6. Take A Long Nap

Who doesn’t love a good nap? Recharge yourself by sleeping to your heart’s content on your day off!

5. Sing Your Heart Out

Being home alone isn’t all that bad. Turn up the music and sing your heart out! Music is a good way to let go of your worries and have a great time. You can even dance along to the tune.

Getty

4. Go Shopping

Spoil yourself with some retail therapy! Check out online shopping promos or go to the mall and look for great buys. They say money can’t buy happiness, but they can help you buy the things that make you happy.

3. Make A Masterpiece

As Pablo Picasso once said, “Without great solitude, no serious work is possible”. But you don’t have to be Picasso to create a masterpiece – let your creative juices flow by painting on an empty canvas or drawing on a blank piece of paper.

2. Immerse Yourself In Nature

Whether it’s going on a hike or just strolling around the park, immersing yourself in nature is a good way to take a breather from it all. Try different activities while you’re out there – like biking or rock climbing – and enjoy mother nature!

1. Travel By Yourself And Explore A New Place

Of all the things to do alone, what’s better than travelling by yourself and going somewhere new? Got a free weekend ahead? Why not book a ticket to a place you’ve never been to before?

Explore at your own pace. You can go full-on tourist mode or try to blend in with the locals, or why not do a bit of both? Enjoy what the place has to offer and get out of your comfort zone. Adventure is always out there!

RELATED: 6 secret travel hacks only agents know