How did you end up on The Voice?

“I never thought of going on a talent show. The producers approached me two years in a row and I declined,” Soma confessed.

“I thought, “I’m not sure I’m ready for that”, because I had all these different projects and plans. When they asked this time around I thought, “Why not?” It would be a good challenge.”

What was it like singing ‘Rehab’ with Lyric in the Battle Round?

“She just rocks the stage. She has such a stage presence and I’m still coming out of my shell on stage. It was great to perform with her. It was sad to lose, obviously, but watching the performance later I could see why I lost,” she said.

“You could tell she had more of a vibe on stage. I think I was distracted thinking about the words, rather than letting go and having a good time. But I’m getting there.”

After your audition, Guy said you had a very unique voice. Are you aware of that?

“For a long time, I didn’t realise how different it was. Your own perception of yourself is warped. [But] I’m very thankful I can sing the way I can because I love my voice,” Soma admitted.

“It’s nice to be able to say that and not be embarrassed or shy about it any more. I’ve got this gift and I might as well use this. I’m singing because it makes me feel amazing. It makes me happy.”

Guy was annoyed Kelly initially snapped you up. How did you feel watching that?

“It was nice to be fought over. Being up there it was overwhelming. I was honestly relieved they turned around. But it was very nerve-racking,” she added.

What sort of coach was Kelly?

“She was lovely. I just wish I’d got to spend more time with her. I had a vocal session with her one time before the battle. I personally thought it was going to be a better experience and I’d get more out of it,” Soma confessed.

“Now I’m with Guy and I’m feeling much better with it all. He seems relatable and personable and going out of his way to give such great advice – stuff I can really take with me.

“He told me my voice sounds amazing, and he wants me to come out of my shell. He said, ‘This is your one opportunity, and I want to see you be more comfortable and enjoying yourself up there’,” she added.

Where did your name, Soma, come?

“It has different connotations. It is a Hindi word and it means ‘drink of the gods’. My mum’s Indian-Portuguese and my dad’s Australian. In the novel Brave New World, by Aldous Huxley, soma is a drug. In Greek it means ‘body’.

“I think my parents were hippie-minded people and they’re very worldly. The name just came to them and it suited. They’re very proud of me for going on The Voice,” she said.

