The Voice artist Mason (right) drew the ire of the coaches after he gave them "attitude" following his battle with Alex (left). Channel Nine

“Mason, I would say I felt like you were a little more chilled with that. It felt like you were in a corner of a small venue kind of jamming,” he said.

“Alex you were a little bit more here to perform, here to put on a show. If I was going to choose, I would say the braver one today was Alex.”

The 38-year-old added: “I wanted to see a little bit more fight.”

Coach Guy Sebastian (pictured) told Mason he needed more passion and that couldn't be taught. Channel Nine

It seemed Kelly agreed and she picked Alex to take through to the next stage. While the coaches all still had “saves” up their sleeves that could potentially help keep Alex in the competition, what he said next didn’t do him any favours.

Making his case in front of the coaches, Alex remarked: “On what Guy was saying about the performance thing… isn’t that a thing a coach could teach me?”

Both Guy as well as Kelly and Delta Goodrem were visibly taken aback by the comment and Guy responded by insisting he didn’t think it was something that could be taught.

“I don’t think so. No,” Guy said bluntly.

“I mean, passion I feel is something that you should always have when you perform. It’s something that’s a bit too reserved for me. It’s something that a coach would have to take a gamble on whether it’s in you or not.”

"We were all like, ‘woah!’” Delta Goodrem admitted of Mason's comment. Channel Nine

Ultimately none of the coaches opted to save Mason and after the booted singer left the stage Guy quizzed Delta as to whether she thought he went too far.

“That wasn’t b-tchy for me, was it?” Guy asked, adding, “You know me with attitude…”

But Delta, 35, thought Guy’s response was appropriate given the circumstances.

“I thought the way you just spoke there was really well. We were all like, ‘woah!’” she said.

Backstage however, Mason acted a little more humble, telling host Renee Bargh he was grateful for the experience and “chuffed” to made it that far.

The Voice continues Monday 7.30pm on Channel Nine.