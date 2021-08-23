Fans were divided over the impressive performance. Seven

“I like @TheVoiceAU but am already feeling a bit annoyed that a GROUP auditioned. It's not fair when it's meant to be individual voices,” one fan wrote.

“How do you compare one voice with a group who can sing harmonies & create a different stage presence?” a second asked.

“The voice or the voices? Needs to be a seperate category for groups,” a third penned.

Other fans were, much like the judges, in awe of the women, with some even defending the backlash from other viewers.

“You could do Australia's Got Talent but there really isn't a show for singers anymore but The Voice,” one wrote.

“Never been a girl group like this in Aus before I don't think! WOW!! I am seriously impressed with these girls G-NAT!ON is the nation to be in,” a second commented.

With a very compelling pitch from coach Rita Ora, the six women chose to go with the international star.

“You guys are honestly so exciting for me, and I feel like this is the beginning of my life. I feel so excited I can't even speak,' she said.

'I swear to you, if you come with me I promise I will take you all the way. You guys have it, and I see it. The whole thing from the style to the sass, to the swag. I will help you navigate this ship that you are on - and it's not going to sink on Team Rita.'