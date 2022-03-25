Among the vocal powerhouses hoping to wow the star-studded panel this season include 26-year-old professional jockey, Robbie Dolan, who moved to Australia from Ireland in 2016.
“I don’t know anything technical about music, but I’ve always been singing in the car, on the way to the races and in the shower," he said, adding, “I’m not too sure if I can even sing well enough for something like this. I just know that I love singing, it’s definitely from the heart.”
Despite admitting he has no formal singing training, Robbie’s incredible rendition of James Bay’s 'Let It Go' seems to stun the superstar coaches - proving this jockey has true talent off the track.
Guy Sebastian exclaimed: “That’s what this show is about; actually finding people who don’t know how good they are.”
The Voice Australia starts Monday, April 18th on Channel 7 and 7plus.