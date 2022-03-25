Warm up your vocal cords, because The Voice Australia is set to return for a brand new season along with a fresh crop of talented performers!

Once again, over 60 bright talents will sing their hearts out in an attempt to turn one of those red chairs, housed by last year's winning mentor Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy, and Keith Urban.

After the Generations spin-off earlier this year, The Voice Australia is returning for its regular format on April 18th on Channel 7 and 7plus.