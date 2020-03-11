'Look, I've got two options,' Jacqui admitted. 'You know, the good and the bad, the bad and the good.

'I'm happy to flip on Zachy boy. I can't stand the sight of Zach one second longer. I don't want to have another day with him in this game.'

The only problem? The Golden God. 'But it'll upset David. It upsets the alliance. And you can't burn all your bridges. So I have to think about my game, my endgame, my resume and what works for me. Emotion will get you into trouble and you'll make wrong decisions.'

As for Zach, he had no idea what was going to come his way at Tribal Council.

'I know my neck is on the chopping block, but I've got five other people that are rock-solid. They're airtight. They're not gonna flip on me at all,' he insisted, adding that David would spot him an immunity idol if need be.

'My boy Dave, he's got an idol and he said if he smells anything fishy, he's gonna play that bad boy for me, and I honestly believe that. So I'm feeling pretty confident.'

AWKIES.

In the end, Jacqui was the deciding vote. If she'd written Shonee's name like her alliance of David, Sharn, Tarzan, AK and Zach thought, the London-based blonde would be the one putting out her torch, but thanks to Jac, the game's biggest social player lives to fight another day!