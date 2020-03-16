Queen Elizabeth has been forced to move from Buckingham Palace. Getty

Bea is set to wed property develop Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 at The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London.

People ages 60 and up are more likely to get seriously ill from the virus, which means The Queen could avoid the royal wedding as she and husband Prince Philip are in their nineties.

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says the coronavirus outbreak will peak in approximately 10 to 14 weeks, and with Beatrice's wedding 11 weeks away, this could spell disaster.

A new report claims The Queen may ditch her granddaughter Princess Beatrice' wedding to protect herself from catching coronavirus. Getty

The 93-year-old announced last week that she had cancelled some public engagements for next week due to the outbreak.

“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks,” a statement from Buckingham Palace revealed.