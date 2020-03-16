England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says the coronavirus outbreak will peak in approximately 10 to 14 weeks, and with Beatrice's wedding 11 weeks away, this could spell disaster.
A new report claims The Queen may ditch her granddaughter Princess Beatrice' wedding to protect herself from catching coronavirus.
Getty
The 93-year-old announced last week that she had cancelled some public engagements for next week due to the outbreak.
“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks,” a statement from Buckingham Palace revealed.