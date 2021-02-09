The Queen wearing the Chrysanthemum Brooch. Getty

Since then, she’s worn it at many official events, and the sentimental item is often on duty to mark personal family occasions, including the christening of Princess Anne in 1950.

The broach features sapphires and diamonds set in platinum to form a chrysanthemum flower. Getty

The Queen’s jewellery collection boasts many exquisite pieces, but her most expensive item priced at $100 million is officially known as Cullinan III and Cullinan IV.

Affectionately dubbed “Granny’s chips”, this impressive brooch was cut from the Cullinan Diamond in 1905 – the biggest diamond ever unearthed in South Africa.

The Queen wearing her "Granny's chips." Getty

The gem was presented to Edward VII on his birthday. The brooch is made from a 94.4-carat pear-shaped stone, and a 63.6-carat cushion state stone, and was inherited by Queen Elizabeth from her grandmother Queen Mary in 1953.

The brooch is considered the most valuable bling of its kind in the world.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea Royals. On sale now!