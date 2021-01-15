Granny’s Chips ($100m)

Officially known as Cullinan III and Cullinan IV, but affectionately dubbed “Granny’s chips”, this impressive brooch was cut from the Cullinan Diamond in 1905 – the biggest diamond ever unearthed in South Africa.

The gem was presented to Edward VII on his birthday. The brooch is made from a 94.4-carat pear-shaped stone, and a 63.6-carat cushion state stone, and was inherited by Queen Elizabeth from her grandmother Queen Mary in 1953.

The brooch is considered the most valuable bling of its kind in the world.

Diana’s Swan Lake necklace ($17.4m)

Crown jeweller Garrard created the 178-diamond pearl necklace, which was part of a set, before Diana’s death in 1997.

The piece later became known as “the Swan Lake set” after the princess wore the necklace at a performance of Swan Lake, her last official engagement.

Following her death, the necklace was sold for the relatively bargain price of $632,000, before it was relisted again in 2017 – this time for approximately $17.4 million! Give or take.

Kate’s Nizam of Hyderabad necklace ($121.5m)

Kate first borrowed this Cartier-designed necklace – featuring a glitzy 38 diamonds, plus 13 emerald-cut diamonds and a pear-shared drop centre diamond – in 2014 at the National Portrait Gallery’s Annual Gala, and it’s been one of her faves ever since (she also wore it to the Queen’s 2019 Diplomatic Reception).

The necklace was a wedding gift to the Queen in 1947 from the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, one of the world’s richest rulers at the time.

Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara ($13m)

Worn by Princess Eugenie on her wedding day, the diamond-and-emerald tiara was lavishly crafted by French jeweller Boucheron in 1919 and bequeathed to the Queen Mother by Dame Margaret Greville, before later being passed down to the Queen.

The headpiece is made from rose-cut diamonds pavé set in platinum with six emeralds on either side and a huge 93.70-carat emerald at the centre.

“It was the most incredible thing to wear such a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me, very proud moment,” Eugenie said of her stunning “something borrowed” wedding-day look – ab fab!

Princess Grace’s Cartier engagement ring ($760k)

Perhaps one of the most famous, glam engagement rings in history (it featured in Grace Kelly’s final movie High Society), the massive 10.38-carat diamond ring wasn’t actually the one Prince Rainier used to pop the question.

When the couple announced their engagement, the movie star first showed off a band featuring rubies and diamonds, chosen to symbolise the national flag of Monaco. When the couple wed, however, Grace wore this sparkler on her finger, where it stayed until her untimely death in 1982.

Iran’s Noor-ul-Ain Tiara ($12m)

Commissioned by the last Shah of Iran in 1958, the Noor-Ul-Ain Tiara was crafted by Harry Winston from white, pink and yellow diamonds, the biggest being the 60-carat Noor-ol-Ain diamond, one of the largest pink varieties in the world.

The tiara was first worn by the Shar’s third wife Farah Diba on their wedding day and later for gala events.

When the Iranian royal family was exiled in the 1970s, the tiara was left behind and is now held at the Central Bank in Tehran.

Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara ($2m)

A favourite of Princess Diana’s, the pearl-and- diamond headpiece is now fittingly the go-to tiara for the Duchess of Cambridge.

Made in 1914 for Queen Mary by the House of Garrard, it was passed down to Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

Princess Margaret’s Poltimore Tiara ($5.4m)

Bought at auction in 1959, the diamond headpiece was Princess Margaret’s favourite tiara, and was worn on her wedding day. However, it became even more famous after the princess wore it – and not much else – in the bath while being photographed by Lord Snowdon.

The tiara was auctioned off by Princess Margaret’s children after her death, and went for about

$1.6 million, however gemologist Alexandra Michell recently told The Express: “Should this piece be presented at auction today, I’d imagine it would fetch up to [$5.4m].”

Duchess of Windsor’s Cartier Panther bracelet ($8.1m)

Wallis Simpson’s onyx-and- diamond crusted bracelet, which was commissioned by the former King Edward in 1952, sold for a whopping $8.1 million in 2010, making it the most expensive Cartier item sold at any auction!

The piece was once owned by Mohammad Al-Fayed, who bought it in 1987. The latest buyer was rumoured to be Madonna – serial material girl.

The Cartier Halos Scroll ($2.2m)

Made from 739 brillant-cut and 149 baguette diamonds, the Cartier Halo was first loaned to Duchess Catherine by the Queen on her wedding day.

The dazzling tiara was commissioned by King George VI and given to the Queen Mother three weeks before he took the throne, and was later handed down to Queen Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

The Greville Festoon Necklace ($8.2m)

Made by Cartier, this five-strand necklace was bequeathed to the Queen Mother in 1947, handed

down to the Queen, and has been worn by Camilla on several occasions.

“Because of the many gorgeous diamonds, this is an incredibly unique and valuable piece,” gemologist Grant Mobley told The Express. “The necklace appears to be around 250 to 300 carats with stones as big as five carats.”

Queen Mary Fringe tiara ($9m)

Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne and Queen Elizabeth all wore the stunning Queen Mary Fringe tiara as their “something borrowed” on their wedding days.

Commissioned in 1919, the tiara – consisting of 47 graduated and rose-set tapering bars, separated by 46 narrower spikes – was originally a necklace giving to Queen Mary by Queen Victoria on her wedding day in 1893.

The Cameo tiara (unknown value)

Given to Empress Josephine by her husband Napoleon Bonaparte on his coronation in 1804, the tiara is now in the hands of the Swedish royal family. It was worn by Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria for their weddings.

The Danish Royal Parure (unknown value)

Also originally made for the coronation of Napoleon, the ruby-and-diamond diadem eventually found its way into Queen Ingrid of Denmark’s collection, then Prince Frederik. Mary loves it so much she had it altered to fit her head better!

Diana & Kate’s sapphire engagement ring ($675k)

Unlike many of the other exquisite pieces in the royal treasure trove, Diana’s iconic 12-carat sapphire engagement ring wasn’t specially commissioned for her.

Instead, Diana chose it from a House of Garrard’s catalogue, a move that sparked controversy among some members of the royal family.

In 2010, William proposed to Kate with his mother’s ring, explaining the sentimental reason in the couple’s engagement interview.

“It’s my mother’s engagement ring and it’s very special to me, as Kate is very special to me now as well. It was only right the two were put together … It was my way of making sure my mother didn’t miss out on today and the excitement and the fact we’re going to spend the rest of our lives together.” Aww!

Queen Mary’s diamond Riviere necklace ($1.8m)

Simple and elegant, this favourite necklace of Queen Margaret’s was sold by Christie’s auction house in 2006, and features a line of 34 old-cut diamonds mounted in silver and gold.

Queen Mary Bandeau ($3.6m)

Worn by Meghan Markle on her wedding day, the Queen Mary Bandeau once belonged to the Queen’s grandmother – Queen Mary of Teck.

The diamond-and-platinum band features interlaced oval-and-pavé diamond along with large and small brilliant diamonds.

“When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to choose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara,” Meghan recalls of the glitzy nuptial diadem.