On Facebook, one viewer wrote, “Would be nice to see an apology for the insulting comments made about Jesus,” while another said, “The Project, what on earth were you thinking about when airing and promoting hate against the Christian community? Where did ‘equality and inclusion’ go? Treat everyone the way you would want to be treated.”

Meanwhile on Twitter, a viewer wrote, “@theprojecttv that was a disgusting joke about Jesus. You better apologise to your viewers. Inclusion is not exclusive to only some groups. I accidentally watched it while waiting for Survivor to start. Panel looked uncomfortable and should have spoke[n] up.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Very disappointed by the joke about Jesus. Complete loss of trust in @theprojecttv” while another said, “His Jesus joke was inappropriate. It’s a 6.30pm - 7.30pm time slot. No one on the panel called him out which was really disappointing, and Sarah cracking up, come on girl, you’re better than that 🙄”.

Of course, some fans of The Project defended Reuben and his joke.

“All of the conservative people losing their shit is funnier than the @ReubenKaye Jesus Joke, and that was hella funny. 🤣🤣🤣,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “People losing their MINDS over @ReubenKaye on The Project doing some Jesus gear. It’s FUNNY. Grow up.”