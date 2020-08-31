The Masked Singer's judges (from left, Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, Dave Hughes and Jackie O Henderson and host Osher Gunsberg) are devastated to be away from their families. Channel Ten

“When you’ve got a family, it’s tricky [doing the show],” Hughesy tells New Idea. “You’ve got Urzila, who’s come in from New Zealand … They’re all missing family, so they’ve made big sacrifices.”

Osher missed his son Wolfie’s first birthday and last week took to Instagram to reveal how much he missed his family while in self-isolation.

"Missing @audreygriffen so much, however I know that my isolation is keeping others safe," he wrote on Instagram alongside an old picture of the pair.

"While it sucks being away from my family, I know that it's to keep everyone in my family, my community, and my country safe."

He ended the post with an important reminder: "Wash your hands. ⁠Wear a mask. ⁠Keep your distance. ⁠You're most infectious before you show symptoms. ⁠We have to think "we" not "me". "

Alongside this photo of his partner Audrey Griffen, Osher Gunsberg he was missing her and their son Wolfie while in self-isolation. Instagram

Meanwhile, The Masked Singer contestant Isaiah Firebrace, who was underneath the Wizard costume, revealed to Who what it was like for those involved with the show when they were told about their show’s COVID-19 issue.

“We were filming the grand finale like we were doing rehearsals and we all went back to our separate dressing rooms and it’s all very secretive, no one talks to anyone, we all wear disguises and no one knows who’s under the mask,” Isaiah explained.

The Masked Singer contestant Isaiah Firebrace said he was shocked when he was told about the show's COVID-19 cases. Channel Ten

He continued: “So we all went back to our dressing room and then an hour went past then it was three hours, four hours, five hours and I’m like ‘What the heck is happening?’. Then I get a knock at the door and it’s one of the producers saying the health department’s involved and that there’s been positive cases on site and I’m like ‘Wow!’”

